Jazz, Kings Announce Injury Report Ahead of NBA Cup Game

The Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings are facing off for each sides' final NBA Cup game of this season's four game slate, and will have a handful of injury to note before tipping off the action in the Delta Center.

Here's the full injury report for both sides:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (two-way, G League)



OUT - F Taylor Hendricks (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot, fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT- F John Tonje (two-way, G League)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way, G League)



OUT - F Cody Williams (G League)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

OUT - C Domantas Sabonis (left knee partial meniscus tear)



OUT - C Dylan Cardwell



OUT - F Daeqwon Plowden



OUT - G Isaiah Stevens



QUESTIONABLE - G Dennis Schroder (right hip soreness)

The Jazz particularly will be without a few familiar faces, but for many, will be because of recent G League assignments to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks (0) makes a small dunk during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams are the most notable to be sent to the G League in recent weeks, as the Jazz are hoping to spark a bit more development from both by getting them more reps and opportunities with the Stars, compared to seeing spotty rotational minutes for the first month of the season.

Georges Niang still awaits his respective season debut, as he's been forced out with his lingering foot injury dating back to Utah's training camp.

The biggest name of note for the Kings is obviously the absence of Domantas Sabonis, who continues to be sidelined with his meniscus tear across the coming weeks, as he has been since the middle of November–– leaving Sacramento's frontcourt a bit shorthanded, and likely to start former Jazzman Drew Eubanks at the five.

Dennis Schroder also remains in question due to right hip soreness, an injury that kept him out during the Kings' most recent matchup against the Phoenix Suns, and could have a chance to force him out for a second-straight game against the Jazz.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Kings lands at 7:30 MT, where Utah will be hoping to escape their recent four-game losing streak by putting a Black Friday win on the board.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!