The Utah Jazz are heading into their fourth and final NBA Cup game of this season against the Sacramento Kings as betting favorites for the first time in a while.

Per odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jazz are -2.5 home favorites (-125 ML) over the Kings for what will be their second meeting of the year against Sacramento. Impressively enough, it'll also be Utah's first time as betting favorites in 11 games.

Utah Jazz Betting Favorites for Third Game of 2025-26 Season

Oct 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots a free throw against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Utah has been favored in two other games this season, racking up a 1-1 record through those showings. The last time the Jazz were favored came during their road contest against the Charlotte Hornets, and a familiar face in Collin Sexton, a game in which they fell in blowout fashion, 103-126.

The Jazz, though, have performed relatively well so far at home against the spread, going 7-2 ATS in their initial sample size of this season, and could have the slight edge against a Kings team that's spiraled out of control in recent weeks.

The Kings are 2-8 in their past 10 games and have seemingly joined the Jazz early in the race to reach the bottom of the Western Conference standings, boasting one of the three worst-rated offenses in the NBA and a bottom-five defense to pair with it.

Combine that with the lingering meniscus injury of Domantas Sabonis that'll take him out once again vs. the Jazz, that too is a major hit to the Kings' chances to build some positive momentum.

On an NBA Cup state in front of a strong Jazz home crowd, also going against both Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George who have had the hot hand offensively in recent weeks, it's feels pretty justified to slot Utah in as the initial favorites over Sacramento heading into the night.

Time will tell if the Jazz can put together enough for what would be their sixth win in the regular season, but in the eyes of Vegas, that outcome seems well within play.

