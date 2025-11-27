Keyonte George Reveals What’s Led to His Career-Best Rim Finishing

Through the first month of the 2025-26 NBA season, third-year Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has started off his season putting together the best finishing numbers of his career.

In 17 games, George has shot an impressive 75% on shots within three feet of the basket, and 53.9% from within three to 10 feet in the mid-range; both numbers at least with a 19% increase from the efficiency he saw during his sophomore campaign, and pairs nicely with a career-best average of 23.4 points and 7.2 assists a night.

Of course, seeing George take those gradual steps toward becoming a reliable playmaker and shot-creator on the offensive end is an expected part of the process when looking at his development. But just what exactly has the third-year guard been able to do in order to strengthen his ability as a finisher?

Keyonte George Describes What's Working at the Rim

For George, it comes down to two factors: getting right in the gym and taking on enough live reps to hammer down the right times to get to the rim.

"I think a lot of things that go into it," George said of his improved finishing. "Obviously the strength aspect, just working on it in the gym, and then there's live reps. I think... I'm attacking the rim at the right moments. "

"I see X-five drop back, most of the time I'll be able to get to the rim. It also helps when [Jusuf Nurkic] screens and [Walker Kessler] would with screen, they're rolling hard and most of the time, five really don't want their man to score. So, if I got my man on my back, more often than not, I'm able to get to the rim."

With more and more time of George filling in as the Jazz's primary ball-handler, and now their nightly starting point guard, the ease of making those quick decisions of finding the open man or taking it to the rack has become increasingly easier with every rep that comes his way.

Nov 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Some of his strides have also come in transition offense as well, leaning upon making even quicker decisions at a moment’s notice––which for George, has also become a bit easier the more reps he gets under his belt.

"And then transition, taking that opportunity, we play offense, we like to have our 5 opposite. If I see X-5 away from the rim, more often than not, I feel like I could beat my man down the side, or going middle, and be able to get up under the rim."

"So really just picking my spots, and when to attack the rim, and when to shoot a pull up, honestly."

In an era where three-pointers reign supreme, George has found a clear strength in his game as a finisher and a scorer on the mid-range, with further growth from outside taking place with every passing season.

If George is able to keep up his current efficiency inside the arc while maintaining his development as a quality playmaker at the one, he'll be a strong offensive guard that fills a key piece in the backcuort for the future of this Jazz rebuild.

