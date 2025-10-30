Utah Jazz Pick Up Options for Keyonte George, Four Other Players
The Utah Jazz have accepted a bundle of team options on five young players.
According to a team announcement, the Jazz have accepted the fourth-year team options of Keyonte George ($6.56M), Taylor Hendricks ($7.81M), and Brice Sensabaugh ($4.86M), while accepting the third-year team options on Cody Williams ($6.02M) and Isaiah Collier ($2.76M).
Easy, and largely expected decisions all around for the Jazz, that keeps their young core of second and third-year players under contract on their rookie deals for at least this season and next.
George, Hendricks, Sensabaugh Get 4th-Year Option Accepted
The Jazz's third-year players, George, Hendricks, and Sensabaugh, have each gotten off to a strong start this season in their own right.
George, the Jazz's breakout third-year star, has been off to a hot start to the season as the team's starting point guard— averaging an impressive 22.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 9.3 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field through four games. Accepting his option is a no-brainer and could be a prelude to a potential rookie-scale extension on the way this summer.
Hendricks, the Jazz's 10th-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has come back from his second-ending injury last season getting back into the swing of things. He's averaged 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds on just over 17 minutes a game; also a no-brainer to bring back on his fourth-year option.
Sensabaugh's decision comes as no surprise either. The 28th-overall pick from that draft has come out of the gates hot, averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists as the fourth-leading scorer for the Jazz and their clear sixth man on the bench.
Collier, Williams Get 3rd-Year Option Accepted
The other two names, Collier and Williams, also come as pretty easy decisions–– but both have had their respective adversity in the first couple of weeks to the NBA season.
Collier, through four games, has yet to play due to a hamstring injury and will have an interesting situation to watch in the rotation amid George's emergence, along with the arrival of Walt Clayton Jr. this offseason. Though his third-year option was both a simple decision and a bargain of a contract for what the 29th pick brings to the table, his sophomore season will be intriguing to watch unravel.
Williams, however, has seen a limited role in the rotation despite being healthy. Through four games, he's been a DNP for two, and averaged seven minutes a night in the times he was on the floor, averaging 2.0 points on perfect shooting. It's fair that the Jazz extend him his third-year option, but seeing how he develops across this season and next will be key to his ability to retain his place on the roster.
But in all, the Jazz are seemingly confident and committed to each of their first-round picks from 2023 and 2024 for at least one more season, making for a good sign for what this young core has to offer moving forward.
