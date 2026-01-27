Kings and Cavaliers Swap All-Stars in Mock NBA Trade

The NBA trade deadline is just days away, and with it, rumors and ideas continue to fly around. For the Sacramento Kings, all options still appear to be on the table as nearly every player on the roster is available.

One of those players who is heavily involved in rumors is six-time All-Star and future Hall-of-Famer DeMar DeRozan. The 17-year veteran just sat down with the Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson and voiced his hope to play for a contender one more time , and that's something the Kings should prioritize this deadline as the team heads towards a race to the bottom of the standings.

Finding a trade with the 2nd-apron Cleveland Cavaliers is tough, but there is a way to send DeRozan to a contender in Cleveland, while the Kings land their point guard of the future.

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Dario Saric, Devin Carter, SAC 2029 Top-14 Protected 1st Rd Pick

Sacramento Kings Receive: Darius Garland

Apr 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Kings Go All In

This is the type of move that would officially start the clock on Scott Perry. There's a lot of talk about the Kings trading out contracts, but not as much focus on who the Kings are bringing in with these hypothetical deals.

In this move, Sacramento would be getting their point guard of the future in Garland, not only in terms of talents and role, but in contract. He's making $39.4 million this year, $42.2 million next season, and $44.9 million in 2027-28. That's a hefty contract for any player in today's NBA landscape, and the exact type of contract no GM seems to be wanting to take on during this deadline.

But that's exactly what could allow the Kings to land the two-time All-Star in Garland, who is still just 26 years old. He's been in and out of the lineup this year due to injuries, but is averaging 18.0 points, 6.9 assists, and 2.4 rebounds on 45.1% shooting from the field and 36.0% from three. That's a dip in shooting for Garland, who is a career 38.6% shooter from deep, but it's also to be expected in a season where he hasn't played consistently.

The hard part about bringing in Garland is that it would not only start the clock on judging Perry's move, but it would also force the Kings to lean into winning sooner rather than later. For a team that has so much work to do, that's a lot to ask, but bringing in a number one option, along with a high draft pick in the upcoming draft, would certainly be a good way to start that process.

Cavs Get Scorer and Cap Relief

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

DeRozan may be 36 years old, but he's continuing to prove that he's one of the best scorers in the league. He's averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 50.6% shooting from the field and 35.1% from three. And he's doing that on a Kings team with the third worst offense in the league.

His looks should only improve with a move to Cleveland playing next to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. He wouldn't have to carry the team, but could get buckets when need be, and hide more on defense with Cleveland's strong defensive anchors both on the wings and inside.

Maybe more importantly, Cleveland would also be getting off of Garland's long contract, and be getting back an expring deal in Saric, and rookie scale deal in Carter, and a non-guaranteed deal in DeRozan. For a team in the second apron, they're going to have to shed money somehow, and bringing in a talent like DeRozan seems like a good way to continue trying to win while also getting cheaper.

As with all mock trades, the likelihood of this actually happening is extremely slim. But the Kings owe it to DeRozan to try and trade him to a contender if possible, whether it be to Cleveland or someone else.

Recommended Articles