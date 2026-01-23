Kings vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Rules Out Two Key Starters

The Sacramento Kings have struggled with injuries throughout the first half of their 2025-26 season, and as they approach the trade deadline, they have yet to see their lineup at full strength. On Friday, the Kings are traveling to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving them a tough test while they remain shorthanded.

The Kings have lost their last three games after winning four straight, while the Cavaliers have won three of their last four. Cleveland has not been as dominant as many people expected this season, and the Kings should have an opportunity to escape with a win if they play up to standard.

Kings are still without Keegan Murray

Unfortunately, the Kings remain without standout forward Keegan Murray for Friday's game. On the bright side, though, that is the only injury they are dealing with. The Kings' full injury report:

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Murray has missed the last nine games for the Kings, but Sacramento was surprisingly able to string together four consecutive wins without him, three of which came against playoff teams. The Kings would certainly love to have Murray back on the floor, especially to see what their lineup can do when fully healthy, and they hope he can return before the trade deadline, before things get hectic.

Cavaliers are missing star point guard

The Cavaliers have been dealing with some key injuries of their own, which certainly is a reason to blame for their underperforming season, and star point guard Darius Garland is set to miss his fourth straight game on Friday. However, unlike the Kings, the Cavaliers' injuries do not end there. The Cavaliers' full injury report:

Darius Garland - OUT (right great toe sprain)

Sam Merrill - OUT (right hand sprain)

Max Strus - OUT (left foot surgery - Jones fracture)

Jan 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Of course, Garland's absence is significant, but the Cavaliers have also been hurt by Max Strus' long-term injury. The sharpshooting wing has yet to suit up this season, which has been a major blow for Cleveland.

The Kings and Cavaliers should be somewhat evenly matched, injury-wise, for Friday's matchup. However, Cleveland's trio of Donovan Michell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen will cause problems for the Kings. The Kings will certainly need Domantas Sabonis, who has played just three games since returning from a two-month injury absence, to step up into a larger role.

The Kings will also need big offensive games from guys like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, but more importantly, they need to make sure they show up defensively. Of course, not having Murray hurts on defense, but they will need to find ways to slow down the Cavaliers, who have a top-ten offense in the league.

The Kings and Cavaliers are set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. PT in Cleveland on Friday, as the Kings look to avoid suffering their fourth straight loss.

