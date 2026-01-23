Why Rumored Warriors-Kings Trade Will Never Happen

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, rumors are flying around nonstop, and the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors continue to be linked to one another. Since the start of the Jonathan Kuminga saga in the offseason, the two Northern California teams have been connected in non-stop rumors. But a deal seems nearly impossible to pull off between the two teams.

It's no secret that the Kings want to bring Kuminga over, but it's also no secret that the Warriors aren't interested in anything Sacramento has to offer. Earlier this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors could be interested in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.

Shams hints that DeMar DeRozan could be a potential target for the Warriors.



“Does a player, say DeMar DeRozan, does that fit the bill of what the Warriors could need without Jimmy Butler. But one way or another, the Warriors are about to find out where they stand with Jonathan… pic.twitter.com/RCmpMNJ6f6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 20, 2026

But now just a few days later, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Warriors aren't interested in DeRozan following Jimmy Butler's injury.

"As for DeMar DeRozan, while he has been cited as a possible replacement In the wake of the Warriors losing Jimmy Butler for the season with a torn ACL on Monday night, a Kings source indicated the Warriors have shown no interest in the 36-year-old guard. As has been widely reported, Golden State’s strong interest in New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III most certainly remains. It’s just a matter of whether New Orleans will change its current stance and do a deal on that front. (The same applies to the Pelicans’ Herb Jones.)"

What I’m hearing about the Knicks’ struggles and the Karl-Anthony Towns questions, a look at the LaMelo Ball situation and what Charlotte might do at the trade deadline, Kings corner and much more, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/rnQ0KDwIbd — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 23, 2026

Warriors Don't Like Anything From Kings

Add DeRozan to the list of players that the Warriors are reportedly not interested in from Sacramento. That's been an ever-growing list for month that includes Malik Monk, Dario Saric, Devin Carter, and I'm sure others. There just doesn't appear to be an avenue to get a deal done without a third team.

It is a bit surprising that Golden State isn't interested in DeRozan, as his game is similar to Butler's. He's not as good of a defender, but he's arguably a better offensive player than Butler at this stage of their careers. His three-point volume is lower than the Warriors likely want, but he's shooting a respectable 35.8% from beyond the arc and continues to show the ability to knock down tough shot after tough shot.

Better Options on the Market

Jan 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) dunks against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

When comparing DeRozan to Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, it's easy to see why the Warriors have their eyes on the Pelicans forwards compared to what the Kings have to offer. Both New Orleans players are true forwards, which are highly coveted around the league, and they are both significantly younger than DeRozan (Murphy III - 25, Jones - 27).

Both Murphy III and Jones are reportedly not available, but things can change in a matter of minutes regarding availability. The Warriors are also holding out for the best possible trade package, and them doing anything with the Kings at this point would feel like they are conceding. It's hard to imagine Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy cave now after holding firm against Sacrametno for months.

Injury Adds Extra Layer

To add on even another wrinkle, Jonathan Kuminga just had to leave the game early last night with an ankle injury. The Kings would likely still take him, as the plans for Kuminga center more on the future than this year, but it just adds another complication to an already complicated deal.

Jonathan Kuminga is on crutches today with his right ankle heavily wrapped. Can’t put weight on it.



“I just don’t want to be off. I want to be playing. I feel like our team had started taking off in the right direction.” pic.twitter.com/2KLghi3MRI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2025

No matter what happens, we are thankfully coming to an end of the Kings and Warriors trade rumors. Don't be shocked if they continue into the offseason if Kuminga isn't moved, but we are just days away from getting our next set of answers in the ongoing tale.

Recommended Articles