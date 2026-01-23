Why Rumored Warriors-Kings Trade Will Never Happen
With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, rumors are flying around nonstop, and the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors continue to be linked to one another. Since the start of the Jonathan Kuminga saga in the offseason, the two Northern California teams have been connected in non-stop rumors. But a deal seems nearly impossible to pull off between the two teams.
It's no secret that the Kings want to bring Kuminga over, but it's also no secret that the Warriors aren't interested in anything Sacramento has to offer. Earlier this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors could be interested in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
But now just a few days later, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Warriors aren't interested in DeRozan following Jimmy Butler's injury.
"As for DeMar DeRozan, while he has been cited as a possible replacement In the wake of the Warriors losing Jimmy Butler for the season with a torn ACL on Monday night, a Kings source indicated the Warriors have shown no interest in the 36-year-old guard. As has been widely reported, Golden State’s strong interest in New Orleans’ Trey Murphy III most certainly remains. It’s just a matter of whether New Orleans will change its current stance and do a deal on that front. (The same applies to the Pelicans’ Herb Jones.)"
Warriors Don't Like Anything From Kings
Add DeRozan to the list of players that the Warriors are reportedly not interested in from Sacramento. That's been an ever-growing list for month that includes Malik Monk, Dario Saric, Devin Carter, and I'm sure others. There just doesn't appear to be an avenue to get a deal done without a third team.
It is a bit surprising that Golden State isn't interested in DeRozan, as his game is similar to Butler's. He's not as good of a defender, but he's arguably a better offensive player than Butler at this stage of their careers. His three-point volume is lower than the Warriors likely want, but he's shooting a respectable 35.8% from beyond the arc and continues to show the ability to knock down tough shot after tough shot.
Better Options on the Market
When comparing DeRozan to Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones, it's easy to see why the Warriors have their eyes on the Pelicans forwards compared to what the Kings have to offer. Both New Orleans players are true forwards, which are highly coveted around the league, and they are both significantly younger than DeRozan (Murphy III - 25, Jones - 27).
Both Murphy III and Jones are reportedly not available, but things can change in a matter of minutes regarding availability. The Warriors are also holding out for the best possible trade package, and them doing anything with the Kings at this point would feel like they are conceding. It's hard to imagine Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy cave now after holding firm against Sacrametno for months.
Injury Adds Extra Layer
To add on even another wrinkle, Jonathan Kuminga just had to leave the game early last night with an ankle injury. The Kings would likely still take him, as the plans for Kuminga center more on the future than this year, but it just adds another complication to an already complicated deal.
No matter what happens, we are thankfully coming to an end of the Kings and Warriors trade rumors. Don't be shocked if they continue into the offseason if Kuminga isn't moved, but we are just days away from getting our next set of answers in the ongoing tale.
