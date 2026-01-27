Kings Rookie Snubbed From NBA Rising Stars Game

The Sacramento Kings have made it clear that they are striving to get younger, and while they still have the NBA's third-oldest roster, they have a few young players who will help the franchise build toward the future.

The Kings' 2025 rookie class is arguably one of the league's best, as they brought in first-rounder Nique Clifford, second-rounder Maxime Raynaud, and undrafted free agent Dylan Cardwell, who have all made an impact in their own way. However, none of them are being recognized among the league's top rookies.

On Monday, the NBA announced the 2026 Rising Stars Game player pool, and notably, no Kings were selected.

The rookies selected to the game: Cedric Coward (MEM), Egor Demin (BKN), VJ Edgecombe (PHI), Jeremiah Fears (NOP), Cooper Flagg (DAL), Dylan Harper (SAS), Tre Johnson (WAS), Kon Knueppel (CHA), Collin Murray-Boyles (TOR), and Derik Queen (NOP). Surprisingly, all ten rookies selected were lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Making the case for Maxime Raynaud

While it is no surprise to see Clifford or Cardwell left out, or sophomore Devin Carter, for that matter, Kings rookie Maxime Raynaud certainly made a solid case to be included in the game.

With three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis missing two months with an injury, Raynaud stepped into the starting lineup to fill that void. With the increased opportunity, Raynaud surprised a lot of people.

In 39 appearances this season, and 24 starts, Raynaud is averaging 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. While Raynaud is not the league's best rookie by any means, he has been very productive and likely deserves some recognition. Whose spot would he take, though?

While this is a very talented rookie class and all of these players are deserving, Raynaud potentially could have been selected over Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. The rookie out of South Carolina is averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists through 37 appearances and 13 starts, while shooting 53.6% from the field.

From a statistical standpoint, Raynaud certainly has a case over Murray-Boyles, but the Raptors rookie has made a huge impact for that team, especially on the defensive end, making it hard to say who deserves a spot more.

Raynaud is currently 12th among rookies in points per game and fourth in rebounds per game, while having the ninth-best field goal percentage. By the end of the season, it will be hard to deny Raynaud a spot on the All-Rookie Teams, especially if Sabonis gets traded at the deadline and his role increases again.

It would have been great to see Raynaud get some actual recognition from the league, as he has certainly earned a spot in the Rising Stars Game, but he received an unfavorable draw against a talented rookie class.

