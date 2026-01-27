Two Keon Ellis Trades The Kings Must Consider

The story between Keon Ellis and the Sacramento Kings has been the talk of the NBA world, despite Ellis being nowhere close to a star player. This is no offense to Keon, who is a very solid player, but I can’t remember a time when a player of Keon’s stature brought on this much discourse. Although the Kings are a little over a week away from being able to offer Ellis an extension, Kings’ insider James Ham has repeatedly said he expects the Kings to trade Ellis before the deadline. Based on the teams that Ham mentioned on the Locked On Kings Podcast last night, I picked the two teams I think would be the best trade partners for the Kings, and I discussed why they make more sense than the others listed.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves, the Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks, from what I have heard, have all called on Keon Ellis”

What the Kings Should Be Prioritizing in an Ellis Trade

There are a lot of other teams that would be interested in Keon, including the Los Angeles Lakers, who have reportedly been interested in the Alabama product. The issue is that the Kings need to be interested in what a team would be willing to give up, or, in this case, what they don’t need to give up. Ellis is on a very cheap deal, making just over $2.3 million for this season before he’s an unrestricted free agent.

Because he’s on such a small deal, some teams can take on Ellis’ contract without sending another player (Dalton Knecht, for example) back. For the Kings, this would allow them to either convert Dylan Cardwell’s deal or take on multiple players in a subsequent trade without needing to waive anyone. In my opinion, this is what the Kings should be prioritizing if/when they move Ellis.

Howdy, Partners

The first trade partner that makes sense for the Kings is the Indiana Pacers, and here’s why. The Pacers are in a very interesting situation after Tyrese Haliburton’s injury in the NBA finals, and now project to have a very high draft pick in the 2026 draft this summer. Normally, Ellis wouldn’t make a ton of sense for a team at the bottom of the standings, but Indiana is fully expected to compete next year when Haliburton returns. Spotrac.com projects the Pacers to have about $25 million in first apron space next season, which would allow them to offer Ellis a solid extension while still keeping some flexibility for other moves to help bolster the team around Haliburton.

On top of having some apron space, the Pacers have access to the bi-annual exception, which Ellis can fit into without Indiana needing to match his salary with another player. The Pacers are currently at 15 players after James Wiseman’s 10-day contract expired, but they will have a roster spot open in a few days when Tony Bradley’s 10-day contract expires, according to Spotrac.com . The Pacers would be able to trade either their 2027 first-round pick, which doesn’t project to be high, and give the Kings what they want for Ellis, while opening up a roster spot. Whether Indiana is open to moving their 2027 first or not is a different story and if they aren’t, this gets a little murky.

The other team that makes the most sense for Sacramento to do business with is the Boston Celtics. Much like the Pacers, the Celtics are in a bit of an odd situation with Jayson Tatum missing the entire season thus far. The difference is that Boston will likely get Tatum back this season and is poised for a playoff run. Ellis would slot in perfectly with what Boston likes to do on both ends, and they’re another team that would be able take on Ellis without sending back another player.

Boston has access to a small $4.7 million trade exception, which allows them to bring on Keon without the Kings needing to take back a contract they’re uninterested in. Boston also projects to have enough space to sign Ellis to an extension without getting themselves too close to the first apron. Again, I’m unsure that Boston would be willing to give up a first-round pick for Ellis; however, they do have access to two 2026 second-round picks that may end up being as valuable as a late first in a worse draft.

Checking the Crystal Ball

If I had to predict where Ellis ends up out of these two teams, I’d lean toward Boston. I’m not convinced that Indiana, or any other team, will end up giving the Kings a first-round pick for Ellis, which leaves just seconds to choose from. While Indiana’s second-round pick for 2026 is heavily protected, both of Boston’s seconds for 2026 could end up being very valuable if the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trailblazers, and New Orleans Pelicans stay low in the standings this season. If the Celtics were to offer both their 2026 seconds, that may end up being the best offer the Kings can get for Ellis.

