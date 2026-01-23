Keon Ellis Reportedly All But Gone, Around 10 Teams Interested

As the February 5th trade deadline looms, the rumors surrounding the Sacramento Kings continue to pile up. Nearly the entire roster has been on the trading block since the offseason, but with less than two weeks until the deadline, we're starting to get a clearer picture on who will be moved and who may stick around for the rest of the season.

And it appears that fan-favorite Keon Ellis is one of the players who is almost assuredly going to be on the move in the next few weeks, if not sooner. The Athletic's Sam Amick released a round-up of updates, including the note that Ellis is drawing interest from 10 different teams.

"League and team sources say the Kings continue to draw serious interest in veteran guard Keon Ellis, with approximately 10 teams in pursuit of the 26-year-old. A deal is almost certain to go down before the Feb. 5 deadline, if not much sooner. The strangest part of it all? Despite Ellis’ three-and-D skillset being so coveted, Kings coach Doug Christie opted against playing Ellis in the past two games. The Kings are seeking a late first-round pick in the deal, those sources said."

What I’m hearing about the Knicks’ struggles and the Karl-Anthony Towns questions, a look at the LaMelo Ball situation and what Charlotte might do at the trade deadline, Kings corner and much more, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/rnQ0KDwIbd — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 23, 2026

One of a Kind

It's no wonder Ellis is drawing so much attention. He's not only a proven three-and-D player that should help any contender, but he's also under contract for just $2.3 million this year. That's an extremely rare combination that makes him one of, if not the best, trade targets in the entire league.

Jan 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) dribbles past Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

His numbers are a bit down this season so far, as he's averaged 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 17.3 minutes per contest. The fourth-year guards biggest drop has been in his efficiency, as he's shot 38.4% from the field and 35.7% from three.

But his playing time hasn't been consistent, and the number of open looks he gets from deep should only go up following a trade to a contender or team with a vision for him.

Out of the Rotation

Speaking of his lack of minutes, Ellis' playing time has been a hot topic all season long. Fans are always asking for more of the defensive guard on the court, even chanting 'We want Keon' during a game.

Marc Spears on Keon Ellis not playing:



"Scott (Perry) ain't coaching the team. I know he's high on Keon. That, to me, is a Doug Christie decision." — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) January 22, 2026

But for whatever reason, Doug Christie has turned away from Ellis, even as he attempts to build a defensive identity during his first year as head coach. Ellis does have a defensive style that may not match what Christie is attempting to implement. He's one of the best in the league at getting in passing lanes and getting his hands on the ball, but his on ball defense hasn't impressed as much this season.

The lack of minutes is also a leading cause for the Kings need to move Ellis now before they lose him in free agency. Weeks ago, James Ham reported that Ellis would not resign with Sacramento in the offseason after the offseason contract situation and reduced role. That means the Kings need to use this opportunity to get whatever they can for the highly coveted guard.

Getting a first-round pick for a rest-of-season rental is rare, but just like it's a rare opportunity for a team to acquire Ellis, it's also a rare opportunity for the Kings to get a real return that could help the rebuild. That's even more important as the veterans on the team (Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan) don't have high value around the league.

The Kings could get a pick or two from the three of them, if they are able to move them at all, but they aren't going to get a haul like we've seen when other stars are moved. It will be sad to see a fan-favorite in Ellis go, but fingers crossed, he lands in a good opportunity, and that this move helps the Kings in their much-needed rebuild.

Recommended Articles