Celtics, Kings Swap Stars in NBA Three-Team Trade Idea
The Boston Celtics went into the 2025 NBA offseason with one goal in mind: to save money. To nobody's surprise, they were very effective.
The Celtics started their money-saving moves by sending star guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for young guard Anfernee Simons.
Simons, 26, spent the first seven years of his career in Portland, but has turned into a rising star over the past four years. Over the last four seasons, Simons has averaged 19.9 points and 4.5 assists per game with 43.6/38.1/90.1 shooting splits, and many assumed he would be a great offensive-minded option for the Celtics while Jayson Tatum is sidelined with an injury.
However, the Celtics have been actively exploring their options to send Simons elsewhere.
A recent trade proposal from Jackson Caudell and Rohan Raman from the Atlanta Hawks on SI sends Anfernee Simons to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Sam Hauser, Terence Davis
Boston Celtics Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Keon Ellis, 2026 BOS 2nd round pick (via ATL), 2029 CLE 2nd round pick (via ATL), 2032 2nd round pick swap (via ATL)
Kings Receive: Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang, unprotected 2027 1st round pick (via BOS)
This would be an interesting deal for both the Celtics and Kings, but one that both could ultimately decline.
The Kings trading away DeMar DeRozan, Keon Ellis, and Terence Davis for Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang, and a first-round pick sounds like a disaster. Not only does an unprotected Celtics pick mean practically nothing with how good they are every year, but swapping a defensive-minded guard in Ellis for an offensive-minded guard in Simons would be a horrible fit.
Sure, the Kings are likely looking to find DeRozan a new home, and the Celtics would be a great fit for him, but would Boston want to commit to two years of an aging star worth $24.7 million each season?
DeRozan, 35, averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this past season, showing he has some gas left in the tank, but Boston likely would not want a wing trio of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and DeMar DeRozan once the superstar forward recovers from his injury.
The most valuable asset in this deal is Keon Ellis, whom the Kings should be doing everything in their power to keep. The 25-year-old guard has already blossomed into one of the most promising guard defenders in the NBA, and after shooting 43.3% from three-point range last season, he is an ideal player to have on any roster.
While the idea of a star swap between the Celtics and Kings sounds interesting, there is minimal reason for either team to do a deal like this.