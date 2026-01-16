Kings Reportedly Had Trade Talks for Two NBA Veteran Forwards

With the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, the Sacramento Kings, along with many other teams, are preparing to make some significant roster changes. As rumors continue to heat up, the Kings were reportedly heavily involved in trade talks for two veteran forwards: LA Clippers forward John Collins and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

DeRozan and Keon for Collins?

The Kings reportedly had conversations with the Clippers about swapping DeMar DeRozan and Keon Ellis for John Collins and a salary filler, but those talks changed after LA's recent hot streak. The Clippers have won 11 of their last 13 games, putting them right back in the playoff picture, and now they certainly have to reevaluate their mindset ahead of the trade deadline.

"In fact, the Kings had exploratory conversations on a trade involving DeRozan and Ellis for Clippers forward John Collins and another small salary filler before the Clippers won 11 of their past 13 games, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto reported.

Collins, 28, is not a bad player by any means, but what would be the point of this trade? The veteran forward is averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, shooting 54.6% from the field and 41.2% from three-point range.

While Collins would be a fun player to watch in Sacramento, especially on an expiring contract with no long-term commitment, giving up DeRozan and Ellis for that would be a pointless deal.

DeRozan undoubtedly has some trade value around the league, and the Clippers are a team that was expected to show interest in him, but attaching Ellis to the trade is where it loses me. Luckily, these talks seem to be in the rearview, although it is possible that the Kings continue to be a potential suitor for Collins.

Monk and Keon for Portis?

Although the Kings are reportedly not actively shopping Malik Monk anymore, Scotto claims that the Kings had talks with the Bucks about swapping him and Ellis for Portis.

"Portis and another unidentified minimum-salary player have also come up in talks with the Sacramento Kings in exploratory conversations involving Keon Ellis and Malik Monk, league sources told HoopsHype. Milwaukee has eyed scoring help, which Monk could theoretically provide, and Ellis has been on their radar as well," Scotto wrote.

Dec 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward center Bobby Portis (9) shoots during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

This is another interesting idea, but certainly a more appealing one. Portis is in the first season of a three-year, $43.5 million contract, meaning the Kings would have him at a good price for the next couple of seasons until a player option in 2027-28.

This season, Portis is averaging 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and a league-leading 47.6% from three-point range. Building a frontcourt trio of Keegan Murray, Portis, and Domantas Sabonis would actually help the Kings stay competitive, and giving up Monk and Ellis to do so would not be the end of the world.

All in all, the Kings can be expected to make some changes ahead of the deadline, and the Bucks seem to be a very likely trade partner.

