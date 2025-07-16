New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Anfernee Simons to Sacramento, DeMar DeRozan to Boston
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract.
Boston appears to be taking a gap year in 2025-2026. They are not tanking exactly, but they have cut costs to get under the second apron. With Jayson Tatum likely out for the upcoming season, Boston still has the talent to make the playoffs, but they are not championship contenders. Will they look for ways to continue cutting salary to get further under the aprons? They have holes in the frontcourt to address and have been rumored to be shopping Anfernee Simons after acquiring him from the Trail Blazers in the Jrue Holiday trade.
Sacramento signed Dennis Schroeder to a three year, $45 million deal, but has otherwise had a quiet offseason. They have been rumored to want to move DeMar DeRozan, but things have been quiet on that front. The Kings do not have the look of a playoff team this season and seem to lack direction overall as a franchise. If they looked to move DeRozan, what would they be prioritizing in return?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
Hawks Receive: Sam Hauser and Terence Davis
Celtics Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Keon Ellis, a 2026 2nd round pick (their own, via ATL), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), and a 2032 2nd round pick swap (via ATL)
Kings Receive: Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang, and an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (via BOS)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They acquire one of the elite shooters in the NBA to fill out their roster. Hauser is just the kind of player that the Hawks have been trying to put around Trae Young this offseason. He would be the backup to Zaccharie Risacher and give the offense off the bench a huge lift as a movement shooter at little cost to the Hawks.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Hauser would be one of the last pieces on the roster and pushes them into the luxury tax, which they have not been willing to pay under owner Tony Ressler. Could this change now that it looks like the Hawks have a real chance to contend in the Eastern Conference? Maybe, but until they actually do it, it is fair to be skeptical that they will.
Why the Kings do this trade: They move off of DeRozan's contract (which is not terrible), and they get an unprotected pick in 2027. They can see how Simons meshes with the team for this season, and if they think he is a long term piece, they could bring him back. If not, they can let him walk in unrestricted free agency. He would form a great 1-2 scoring punch with Zach LaVine and the Kings' offense would be among the best in the NBA with those two and Domantas Sabonis. With Simons and Niang off the books next year, they have more flexibility.
Why the Kings don't do this trade: The defensive fit of Simons on this team would be a disaster. This does not really raise the ceiling of the team in a meaningful way and might actually make them worse. The first round pick Boston gives them likely won't be a high pick considering Jayson Tatum will be back.
Why the Celtics do this trade: This trade threads the needle of getting under the luxury tax while remaining competitive. DeRozan helps them compete this season and stay in the playoff mix and he will be an expiring contract next season, so if Boston wants to move him they could. Ellis is a terrific defender and good shooter to bring off the bench and could even be a long-term piece. Giving up a 2027 1st is tough, but it could be worth it in the long run for the team to clear the salary space.
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: Does DeRozan fit with this group and if he does not, will they be able to move him next offseason? Giving up a first round pick in this trade is not ideal and they may get worse after this move.