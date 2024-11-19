De’Aaron Fox Calls Out Officiating After Controversial Kings-Hawks Finish
The Sacramento Kings took a brutal loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, a one-point defeat that came down to the final buzzer. Sacramento was led by Keon Ellis with 33 points off the bench, making a career-high nine three-pointers, while star point guard De'Aaron Fox contributed 28 points.
The Kings have had a rollercoaster season thus far, earning an 8-7 record, but going an even 4-4 in their last eight games. The Kings have been without Malik Monk for the last five games, DeMar DeRozan for the last three, and Domantas Sabonis for the last two. Their poor injury luck has certainly cost them a couple of games, but the trio should not be sidelined for much longer.
Monday's loss to the Hawks came down to the wire, but the final possession was quite controversial. With the Kings down by one, De'Aaron Fox tried to take matters into his own hands with a game-winning attempt, but an apparent missed foul call has struck conversations across the NBA.
Fox went to the media following the game to voice his frustrations with the officiating on the final possession in Monday's loss.
"Refs didn't make a call. Two-minute reports are always funny. Can't do anything about it now." Fox continues, "The hand is a part of the ball when it's convenient."
The NBA Last Two Minute Report actually agrees with the on-court no-call from Monday, saying that Hawks guard Dyson Daniels made legal contact on Fox when contesting his game-winning attempt. They also ensured that Daniels did not step out of bounds after stealing the ball.
Fox had problems with the officials throughout Monday's game, calling them out on their lopsided decisions all night.
Via Matt George: "De'Aaron Fox is clearly upset about the uneven whistles from the officials tonight.
'Call the block!'"
Via NBA Technical Tracker: "De'Aaron Fox gets a technical after cussing at the ref and pointing at him..."
The Kings have a three-day rest to get healthy and regain their composure after a couple of tight losses in the past week. Many will understand Fox's displeasure with the officiating in Monday's loss, but the star point guard must move on and focus on the road ahead.
