Kings Dominant Shooting Takes Down Trail Blazers
In a game they desperately needed to win, the Sacramento Kings did exactly what they were supposed to against the Portland Trail Blazers, running away with a 128-107 victory.
Coming into this game, the two teams were close in the standings, but it's hard to argue that Sacramento wasn't the more talented squad. And tonight, they looked the case, with their stars showing out in the big win.
Zach LaVine led the game with 29 points on 72.2% from the field and 40% from three. Domantas Sabonis had a monster game with 22 points, 19 rebounds, and 6 assists on 81.8% from the field. DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, 10 assists, and got to the line eleven times.
And it goes on and on. Malik Monk shined off the bench (in the surprising last-minute switch) with 16 points and 3 assists. Keon Ellis had a tremendous game on both ends of the court with 6 steals to go along with his 10 points.
The key is, that everything was going the Kings way as they finished with a season-best 64.9% field goal percentage.
And while the Kings were shooting the lights out of the ball, they held the Trail Blazers to just 39.8% from the field. Sacramento was active on defense and did a great job making life challenging for Portland.
It may be a coincidence that the Kings defense looked so great from the get-go with Ellis in the starting lineups, but he and Keegan Murray together from the jump, with Monk providing the scoring punch, could be the key to success for the final 9 games of the season.
While the Kings were able to pull away in the end, the Blazers kept it close enough to be uncomfortable for Sacramento. They used their trademarked hustle and tenacity to grab 15 offensive rebounds and force 20 Kings turnovers.
But credit to Sacramento for keeping their foot on the gas and not letting Portland get back into the game. Even when they were in their last batch of wins, there were moments that they would suddenly falter on both ends of the court to let teams back in games.
Tonight though, the Kings did what they needed to do and turned in one of their most complete games of the season.
