Kings Make Surprising Starting Lineup Change vs Trail Blazers
The Sacramento Kings starting lineup has been a point of contention for fans, media, and even the team. Coach Doug Christie has been asked multiple times about bringing Keon Ellis into the starting lineup and moving Malik Monk back to his 6th man role.
"No, because we've won a lot of games with Malik [Monk] in that position," Christie bluntly stated.
Even though Ellis has started due to injury, with Malik Monk available tonight, the expectation was that he would slot back into his starting role. That seemed to be the plan with Malik announced as a starter, but things took a turn when Keon Ellis entered instead.
The Kings initially announced that they would be starting Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, but something changed. Ellis unexpectedly started the game over Monk, shocking everyone.
It’s unclear whether this was a last-minute change or a mistake in lineup announcements, but either way, Keon Ellis gets the start tonight.
With Ellis inserted into the starting five for Monk, the Kings' net rating jumps from -9.3 to -1.5. While that may not seem important as they’re still a negative lineup, an almost 8-point swing is huge in the NBA.
Tonight’s game against Portland is an absolute must-win for Sacramento, and setting the tone defensively with Ellis in the starting lineup may be a great place to start.
