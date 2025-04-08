Malik Monk Reacts to Zach LaVine's Historic Game in Kings-Pistons
The Sacramento Kings picked up a huge win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, overcoming an 18-point first-half deficit to pick up their third consecutive win.
The Kings were led by absurd performances from star duo Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, combining for 80 of Sacramento's 127 points. LaVine was the star of the show, dropping 43 points on 16-28 shooting from the field and 8-11 from three-point range, becoming the first player in Kings franchise history to have back-to-back games with 35+ points and 5+ three-pointers.
Kings star sixth man Malik Monk exited Monday's game in the first quarter with a left calf injury and would not return, but continued to cheer on his squad. Following LaVine's historic performance, Monk took to social media to show support for his star teammate.
Via Malik Monk: "MFFFF ZACHHHHH!!!!!!!"
Monk finished his night with just two points and one assist on 1-3 shooting from the field through six minutes of action. With Monk sidelined, LaVine and DeRozan had much more opportunity to take over offensively, and they did just that.
The Kings have now beaten the Cavaliers and Pistons in consecutive road games, and LaVine has dropped a combined 80 points on 31-49 shooting from the field and 15-22 from beyond the arc. Of course, the Kings desperately need Monk on the court for their playoff push, but LaVine playing like this takes the team to another level.
The Kings now move on to face three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, while Monk's injury status will likely be in the air.