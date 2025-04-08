Breaking: Malik Monk Suffers Injury in Kings vs Pistons
Coming off a massive upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sacramento Kings are wrapping up a six-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
The Kings fell flat in the first half of Monday's game in Detroit, suffering a 72-62 deficit at halftime, despite a 22-point effort from star forward DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan has carried Sacramento's offense in the first 24 minutes, shooting 7-11 from the field and 8-10 from the free-throw line.
Unfortunately for the Kings, on top of facing a double-digit first-half deficit, they suffered a massive injury in the first half. After just six minutes of action, star sixth man Malik Monk exited the game with a left calf injury and will not return.
Monk will finish his night with just two points and one assist on 1-3 shooting from the field through six minutes. With just four games left in the regular season, it is not an ideal time for Sacramento to suffer another key injury.
The 27-year-old guard is averaging 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game this season, continuing to be a huge part of Sacramento's offense. With the play-in tournament right around the corner, the Kings cannot afford to have Monk sidelined, especially with a loss in Detroit on Tuesday night looking more likely.
The Kings will have to play the rest of their game against a gritty Pistons team without one of their top offensive weapons, which could spell trouble for Sacramento who is desperate to pick up their third consecutive win.