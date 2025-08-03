Insider Reveals Value of Mikal Bridges Knicks Extension
The New York Knicks have built bridges, and it has culminated in Bridges.
The Knicks have made a commitment of sorts to Mikal Bridges, the primary yield of one of the most polarizing deals in recent NBA memory, one that sent a handful of first-round selections to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for his services.
Bridges' first year in Manhattan has been rewarded with a four-year, $150 million extension, one that sets the Knicks up both now and later according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"It's much less than he was set to make, potentially, as a free agent in 2026," Charania, who first reported news of Bridges' transaction, said on Friday's edition of "NBA Today." "Before he could get to free agency, the sides could lock in this deal. That now secures his future there."
Bridges, who averaged 17.6 points in his maiden Manhattan voyage while once again playing all 82 games on his docket. He's the latest Knicks starter to secure a hefty, if not discounted, windfall and secure his metropolitan future all while New York keeps itself out of the restrictive second salary apron.
Furthermore, the Knicks have their presumptive starting five (Anunoby, Bridges, Brunson, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns) locked up through at least 2028. That's a stark contrast to several other Eastern Conference contenders, some of whom have been forced to deal with long-term absences or cost-cutting departures.
"The biggest thing here is that Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, the last couple of offseason have taken discounts less than the max deal that allows the Knicks to stay under the second apron, continue to build a roster, and have flexibility in doing so," Charania said. "For [Bridges] to lock in [at] $150 million, he is now off the board, as well as Jalen Brunson."
While Bridges has the lockdown on paper, his metropolitan fate won't be fully sealed until the 2026 trade deadline: Charania noted that Bridges' new deal ensures that he cannot be traded for the next six months, but "NBA Today" host Malika Andrews clarified that the moratorium ends mere days before the transaction stoppage.
