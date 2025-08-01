Knicks President Welcomes Back Mikal Bridges After Extension
The New York Knicks have netted their former Net.
New York officially confirmed the extension of Mikal Bridges on Friday, a four-year, $150 million payday first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. The news came with a lengthy statement of appreciation from team president Leon Rose, who appreciated and acknowledged Bridges' contributions to the franchise to date.
"We are pleased to sign Mikal to a long-term contract extension and for his commitment to what we are building in New York," Rose said. "Since Mikal's arrival with us a little over a year ago, he has shown his dedication, professionalism, and winning pedigree on and off the court on a daily basis."
Bridges stands as the centerpiece of one of the most polarizing Knicks trades in recent memory, one that sent five future first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets to obtain his services. Bridges' first Manhattan tours provided several in-season rollercoaster but he saved some of his best plays for the Knicks' 2024 playoff run, one that got them as close as they've been to an NBA Finals since the turn-of-the century.
In year one, Bridges averaged 17.6 points and 3.7 assists. He also once against had perfect attendance, being the only New Yorker to play all 82 regular season games. That extended his career-long streak to 556 consecutive showings without an incident, good for the 10th-longest tally in NBA history.
Provided the metropolitan bottom doesn't fall out or one of the unmoved superstars doesn't suddenly change his mind, Bridges is now here to say to oversee a potential return trip ... or even something more.
"Mikal is a unique talent who possesses a skillset and durability that very few players in this league have and his abilities on both sides of the court in every game made him a vital part of our team's success last season," Rose continued in his statement. "We look forward to his continued growth and development as part of the Knicks family for years to come.”
