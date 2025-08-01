Insider Names Knicks' Next Coaching Targets
The New York Knicks will keep searching for fine additions to their coaching collection with Mike Brown leading the way and several assistants already on the docket.
The Knicks have reportedly welcomed former Los Angeles Clippers sideline staple Brendan O'Connor into the fold but they're not done yet. Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, confirming the lore of O'Connor first reported by Frank Isola of ESPN/YES Network, listed Patrick Mutombo and Greg St. John as potential additions to Brown's debut staff.
Mutombo, 45, is currently stationed as an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies and previously served as the head coach of Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors' G League club.
He previously worked with Onatrio's big club alongside as an assistant, working with current Knicks starter OG Anunoby on the road to the 2019 NBA Finals. Mutombo, previously starred at Metro State and earned two NCAA Division II titles, earning a MVP award in the latter run in 2002.
St. Jean rejoined the Lakers last season when JJ Redick took over, previously working in their player development department between 2019 and 2021. The son of Garry St. Jean, who previously served at the helm of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, previously worked with the Kings and also worked on the benches of Dallas and Phoenix.
Brown's first Knicks staff mixes what was and what will be: previous collaborators Charles Allen and Riccardo Fois have been added while O'Connor returns to New York after spending the 2005-06 season on Larry Brown's sole staff.
Holdovers from the Tom Thibodeau era are also on board, as the Knicks have reportedly retained Jordan Brink, Rick Brunson, Mark Bryant, Maurice Cheeks, and Darren Erman. Brown has reportedly been given the freedom to choose his own associate head coach, a role Brunson carried last season.
