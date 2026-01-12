Jalen Brunson Reaches Massive Knicks Milestone

Jalen Brunson just made New York Knicks history in a big way. The star point guard passed Ray Williams to crack the top 20 all-time scorers in franchise history during the team's 123-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brunson dropped 26 points and dished out 8 assists in the victory, officially moving past Williams' career total with the Knicks. This happened in just his 246th regular-season game wearing a Knicks jersey.​

Williams spent five seasons with New York from 1977 to 1981, plus another stint in 1983-84. He averaged 16.4 points per game over 399 games with the Knicks during his career. Williams was a solid scorer for his era, but Brunson is operating on a completely different level. The current Knicks floor general is putting up numbers that have him climbing the all-time list at record speed.​

What makes this milestone even more impressive is the timing. The Knicks desperately needed this win after going just 1-5 in their previous six games. Brunson delivered when it mattered most, getting big contributions from his supporting cast as well.

OG Anunoby scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 20, and Mikal Bridges chipped in 18. Josh Hart returned from injury with 18 points after missing time since Christmas Day. The balanced attack finally showed up when the Knicks needed it.​

Brunson's Dominant 2025-26 Campaign

Jalen Brunson is having an elite season for New York. He's averaging over 29 points per game while dishing out more than 6 assists each night. Those numbers put him among the top scorers in the entire NBA this season. The Knicks now sit at 25-14 after the win over Portland, remaining competitive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.​

Brunson has been on an absolute tear lately, topping 20 points in 18 consecutive games. His efficiency has been remarkable as well, hitting shots from all over the floor while carrying a massive offensive workload. The Knicks offense runs entirely through their point guard, and he's responded by delivering night after night.​

The Record-Setting Pace Discussion

Jan 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Here's what makes this story fascinating for Knicks fans. Brunson reached 20th all-time in just 246 games. That's one of the fastest climbs in franchise history. If he keeps playing at this level, he could realistically jump into the top 10 within the next few seasons. The top 10 includes legends like Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, and Carmelo Anthony.​

This raises bigger questions about Brunson's legacy in New York. How high can he actually climb? Could he eventually challenge for a top-5 spot if he stays healthy and maintains this production? These are real conversations Knicks fans should be having right now.

The other angle worth discussing is whether this current roster has enough talent around Brunson to make a championship run. He's doing everything asked of him, but deep playoff success requires more than one superstar.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!