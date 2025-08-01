Knicks Teammate Jokes About Mikal Bridges Extension
Mikal Bridges is the New York Knicks' new six-million dollar man.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Bridges inked a four-year, $150 million extension with the Knicks on Thursday, $6 million less than what he could've earned as his max under the current collective bargaining agreement. Bridges' relative sacrifice drew a laugh from teammate Miles McBride, who replied to Charania's report on X with a wisecrack.
"Manns [sic] really a team first guy," McBride said with a laughing emoji. "[A]ppreciate it Kal!"
To be fair to McBride, Bridges' relatively small discount — which, of course, pales in comparison to the discount Jalen Brunson offered the Knicks last season — is more than what "Deuce" makes in a single season after a signing a three-year, $13 million deal in December 2023. Nevertheless, the two are destined for further backcourt metropolitan magic now that Bridges is back for the long-term.
Bridges is set to enter his second season in Manhattan after he arrived in a rare barter with the rival Brooklyn Nets. While he endured somewhat of a rollercoaster maiden voyage, he came big at several points of the Knicks' first run to the Eastern Conference Finals in a quarter-century. Bridges' first New York season ended with averages of 17.6 points and a career-best 3.7 assists.
McBride, on the other hand, is one of the longest-tenured New Yorkers, set to play his fifth season and blue-and-orange. He has gone from last man in to de facto Knicks sixth man, averaging 9.5 points and 2.9 assists last time around.
Bridges' relative discount could still come up big in the future: New York is currently seeking forms of cost-cutting as it seeks to stay out of restrictive second salary apron. As it stands, they have enough for a rookie deal and one more contract on a veteran's minimum.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!