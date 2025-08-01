Knicks New Forward Lands Major Honor
The New York Knicks will have a captain take the floor next season ... also Jalen Brunson's still on the team.
The French men's national basketball team announced on Friday that New York newcomer Guerschon Yabusele will serve as captain as the squad goes into battle at the upcoming EuroBasket competition. Yabusele is currently training with Les Bleus, who are seeking their second tournament title and first since 2013.
"I can't say I expected it, but it's nice to be captain, even if it doesn't change my status in the team," Yabusele said in an interview on the French squad's official site (translation via Google). "You'll have to be an example, be good and fair on and off the [court], guide everyone on the right path, and, even if things aren't going well for me personally, always maintain a positive attitude for the team ... I'm aware that it's a big responsibility, especially with a new group embarking on a new adventure."
Yabusele, 29, follows in the footsteps of longtime NBA veterans Nicolas Batum and Boris Diaw, both of whom helped guide him to the captaincy. Prior to returning to the NBA last season after a five-year absence, Yabusele turned himself into an accomplished star on the international circuit, earning championships and All-Star invites in China, Spain and his native France.
Yabusele's time with Les Bleus has produced back-to-back silver medals at the Olympics (the first case of consecutive podium showings for the French) and he was also on the runner-group at the last EuroBasket tournament, which saw the French fall to Spain in the final. France previously took home the 2013 edition with Batum, Diaw and Tony Parker leading the way.
This time around, France will compete in Group D play in Poland, facing off against "Biało-czerwoni" as well as Belgium, Iceland, Isreal, and Slovenia. Preliminary play gets underway on Aug. 28 when Les Bleus face the Belgian Lions in Katowice.
The newly-minted "capitaine" Yabusele will make his Knicks debut later this fall after signing a two-year deal with the team earlier this offseason. Joining the former Boston Celtics/Philadelphia 76er on the EuroBasket journey is former Knick Frank Ntilikina as well as Alex Sarr, the second overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft currently stationed in Washington.
