Knicks Close to Landing Next Assistant Coach
After several rejections, the New York Knicks appear to have finally convinced another team's coach to their way.
Per Frank Isola of ESPN and YES Network, the Knicks are "closing in" on a deal that will place longtime Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Brendan O'Connor on their bench. Further intel from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post indicates that O'Connor will not be the associate head coach but will instead serve as the Knicks' "defensive coordinator."
O'Connor has been a tenured SoCal staple, working on the staffs of both Doc Rivers and Tyronn Lue since 2013. He's returning to New York after a brief stint on Larry Brown's staff during his single showing at the helm in 2005-06.
O'Connor has been lauded for his defensive prowess, notably working with Brown during Ben Wallace's heyday with the Detroit Pistons, a tenure that included their ring to a championship ring in 2004. Over this last season, O'Connor took on a larger role in the Clippers' day-to-day operations when Lue and associate head coach/former Knicks boss Jeff Van Gundy were forced to miss time.
Since firing Tom Thibodeau and ejecting a good part of his staff with him, the Knicks have turned to their NBA brothers for assistance before eventually bringing in Brown to lead the way. New York reportedly made several plays at the competition to fill Brown's staff, including former Manhattan guard and current Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Pablo Prigioni.
Though retaining several holdovers from the Thibodeau era, the Knicks have offered Brown creative control when it comes to forming his staff. Brown is said to be bringing in former collaborators Charles Allen and Riccardo Fois to his staff, though the associate head coach spot is unoccupied. Rick Brunson had that role last year but Brown is said to be able to hire his own man in the spot.
