Knicks Star Sounds Off on Mitchell Robinson
The New York Knicks took care of business during their home showing Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers, holding down a 105-91 win to log their 48th victory of the regular season, largely thanks to a dominating performance from big man Mitchell Robinson.
During his 21 minutes on the floor filling in for an injured Karl-Anthony Towns, Robinson made a huge statement, collecting 14 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal; one of his best nights since returning to the Knicks' lineup from his extensive ankle injury in early March.
Following the win and Robinson's strong showing, his Knicks teammates made sure to give him his due credit as well, with Josh Hart being one to give considerable praise for the big man's efforts on both ends of the floor.
"He gave us a dominant rim presence on defense," Hart said. "Offensively, he's someone who's going to set hard screens and roll, offensive rebounding, more possessions. So, he's a huge piece of what we're doing, and it's great to have him back out there."
With or without Towns in the lineup, Robinson's presence in the middle is a major force to add to the Knicks' frontcourt as both a defensive anchor and classic pick-and-roll pairing. This time around, he had to make do without his star counterpart to join him in the rotation, but that didn't prove to be much of an issue.
Hart also made sure to make his respective impact on the night as well, coming together with his own all-around effort of nine points, four rebounds, and six assists. Still, it was Robinson who ended up emerging as the star of the show.
Now with a win coming to form in this one, New York jumps to an 8-5 record on the season when Robinson's in the lineup. It also makes for the Knicks' third victory in a row, while dropping the 76ers to their ninth-straight loss.
