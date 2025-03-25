Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Misses Another Game
Anthony Davis isn't the only veteran center that will be missing Tuesday night's interconference tilt between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Prior to Tuesday's tip-off, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau announced that center Mitchell Robinson would be unavailable.
"Ah, no," Thibodeau simply said when asked if Robinson would take the floor on Tuesday. Asked if he'd come back for Wednesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers, Thibodeau was equally brief, saying that "we'll see tomorrow."
Robinson, still working off ankle issues that kept him out of the first 58 games of the season, has been skipping at least one half of back-to-back sets, though usually the Knicks have kept him out of the latter portions, such as Thursday's showdown in Charlotte. That one came less than 24 hours after a game in San Antonio. Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick, is averaging 5.5. points and rebounds in each in just over 16 minutes a game in 10 appearances so far this season.
Of note, Robinson earned double-figures in scoring in consecutive games last week, posting 11 against Miami before getting two more against the Spurs two nights later. Including this set from Western Conference visitors, the Knicks (44-26) have four more back-to-back sets left on their docket before the regular season lets out.
