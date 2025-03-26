Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns Make Knicks History
It takes two to make a New York Knicks go right.
Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns made New York Knicks history in Tuesday's interconference tilt with the Dallas Mavericks, as the metropolitan tandem became the first to each post a triple-double in the same game.
It was a double dose of history for Hart, whose own triple-double, his ninth this year, allowed him to pass Walt "Clyde" Frazier's tally from the 1968-69 campaign for most in a single Knicks season.
Towns did most of his damage in a defensive-challenged first half, one saw New York and Dallas unite to shoot 62 percent from the floor. He concluded the game with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in 34 minutes.
Over the first 24, Towns earned 24 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, becoming the first Knicks to post a 24-7-7 half since such data started being recorded in 1996-97. Towns previously posted two triple-doubles as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves but this was his first in a Knick uniform.
Thanks to the efforts of Hart, Towns, and more, the Knicks seem well on their way to their second straight lead, having built a lasting double-figure lead over Dallas in the second half.
