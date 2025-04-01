Knicks Legend Thanks Fans for Happy Birthday
New York Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier was celebrating and captivating over the weekend as he and the metropolitan basketball community commemorated his 80th birthday.
Frazier capped off his 80th birthday weekend in style both literally and figuratively: not only did he break out another sterling number from his wardrobe by donning a zebra-style suit for the festivities at Madison Square Garden, but he got to call the Knicks' Sunday victory over the Portland Trail Blazers for MSG Network, one that helped further solidify their playoff positioning.
In the aftermath, Frazier took to Instagram to thank fans for making his completion of an eighth decade so memorable.
"Big thanks to Knicks fans, my family, and friends for making my 80th birthday so memorable and provocative," Frazier wrote in the caption to a photo depicting him calling Sunday's game.
The weekend gave Knicks fans a prime opportunity to commemorate the career of "Clyde," who has spent most of his life repping the Knicks banner. He was the fifth pick of the 1967 draft out of Southern Illinois and played 10 memorable seasons in Manhattan. Two (1970, 1973) ended in championships and Frazier now narrates the modern Knicks' quest to return.
As Frazier continues to carry MSG's mike alongside fellow metropolitan icon Mike Breen, has repeatedly insisted that he has no intentions of retiring any time soon.
"In order to ensure that I can do that, I cut back on the road, less road games, and less games overall. I find I'm more rejuvenated when I return." Frazier told Knicks on SI in January. "I still enjoy the game. I still enjoy the studying, because mentally it helps me, because I have to remember, using my memory and my articulation It's like what we're talking about with the kids man: it's all about expressing myself and how I express myself—and I get paid!"
