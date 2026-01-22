Mike Brown Didn't Tell Knicks Veteran Before Benching Him

When the New York Knicks landed Jordan Clarkson following his buyout from the Utah Jazz, there was some real intrigue.

The Sixth Man of the Year Award winner for the 2020-21 season provides instant offense off the bench. That is exactly what the Knicks needed after their bench was near the bottom of the NBA in most offensive categories last year.

Known for his scoring prowess, Clarkson has also proven to be a capable playmaker throughout his career. He averaged 2.8 assists per game and was as high as 5.0 just two seasons ago with the Jazz.

Alas, his role with New York is about to change drastically. As shared by Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the veteran guard is being benched by head coach Mike Brown.

Knicks have decided to bench Jordan Clarkson

Jan 14, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks on during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Following the Knicks’ dismantling of the Brooklyn Nets, Clarkson revealed that he wasn’t approached about a role change prior to the game.

After checking into the game against the Dallas Mavericks, playing 1:42 and missing three shots, Brown removed Clarkson from the game. He was glued to the bench the remainder of the contest, and that is where he stayed against the Nets before the bench was cleared to start the fourth quarter with a comfortable lead.

Jordan Clarkson says he wasn’t approached about being benched. Said he’s taking it in stride but also made it clear he knows he can help this team — and any team — win basketball games .



Story soon. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) January 22, 2026

“I read the room. I see what it is. I’m just a vet coming in here doing my work, staying ready, when I’m playing in those minutes with the young guys,” Clarkson said, via Winfield, following the team’s 120-66 victory over the Nets. “I ain’t taking nothing away from them [by] being a pro, talking to them, trying to get them in their spots and still play.

“I’m not gonna go in there and f–k the game up. I’m just gonna try to keep continuing to play the right way and help these guys grow and continue to get better.”

Jordan Clarkson's performance was not where Knicks needed it to be

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While frustrated with how things are turning out, Clarkson’s role change looks like it will be permanent for the foreseeable future. Instead of turning to him for minutes off the bench, Brown extended the playing time of Landry Shamet, who responded with a big game.

The veteran wing knocked down all six of his 3-point attempts while providing an impact on the defensive end. Consistency is something that Clarkson’s game was sometimes lacking this season, which likely played a part in his role change.

Before facing Brooklyn, Brown hinted that a rotation change was on the horizon.

“Yeah. It can be tough to get [Jordan] in the rotation. Obviously Deuce played well, Mitch played well and Landry played at a pretty high level before he got hurt. And so trying to find minutes for those guys — as well as for our starting group— is tough,” the head coach said. “I can’t even hit the minute threshold for all those guys I’m looking for. It can be tough from time to time.”

The 12-year veteran is currently in the midst of the least productive season of his career. His 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game would all be career lows.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!