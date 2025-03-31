Report: NBA Veteran Leaves Knicks' G League Club
Insider Stefan Bondy has reported a reason why T.J. has been M.I.A. for the New York Knicks' G League club.
Bondy of the New York Post reported that T.J. Warren has left the Westchester Knicks, citing that he did so "not long after the Knicks signed P.J. Tucker." Warren last played for Westchester on March 11, one day after Tucker was signed to the first of two 10-day deals.
A 2014 first-round pick, Warren averaged 23.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 36 appearances for Westchester this season and helped guide the team to its second consecutive in-season championship back in December. Some viewed Warren as a potential promotion for the Knicks after they gained some financial freedom in March but the Knicks apparently opted for the veteran Tucker instead.
"I have a lot of respect for what he’s doing," NBA Knicks head coach Thibodeau said in February after Warren sank a record 47 points in a win over Canton, per Ian Begley of SNY. "He’s had a terrific year and he’s been great down there. For our young guys to watch somebody like that, who loves the game, great teammate and obviously he’s been terrific on the floor."
Warren was listed as out due to personal reasons when Westchester played its regular season home finale last Wednesday against the Maine Celtics. He previously spent parts of the 2024 preseason with the Knicks before reporting to White Plains.
Tucker has played sparingly in New York but has gained a bit of a cult following among fans and players. He was essentially waived after the latter of his 10-day deals expired on Sunday but Bondy reported that he is "strong candidate to re-sign at a later date." As the signer of two 10-day deals, Tucker can only be signed to a standard, rest-of-season contract.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!