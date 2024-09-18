Knicks' Mikal Bridges Predicted to See Role Decrease
When New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges was traded for the first time in his career from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets, he went from being a role player to a top option in the offense.
Now that he's moved from the Nets to the Knicks, he'll likely return to being a role player, but that could be a good thing for his new team.
"Bridges wasn’t able to keep up the All-Star-level pace he showed in his first half-season in Brooklyn, regressing to being merely a good starter last season, albeit not one impactful enough to prevent the Nets from going 32-50," HoopsHype writes. "But it’s possible – if not likely – that Bridges going back to being a third option on offense like he projects to be in New York next season will help him get back to his most impactful version, a star role player who can score from three or the midrange, space the floor or slash and, most importantly, defend at a high level on the defensive end."
Bridges, 28, averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Nets last season in his only full year with Brooklyn. He isn't expected to have those numbers in New York with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle likely to get more offensive touches, but Bridges shouldn't be too far off of his Nets averages.
Bridges is coming to the Knicks to be himself. That's all the Knicks need him to be. They have a strong core with players that got them extremely close to an Eastern Conference Finals berth, so that's why Bridges coming in to complement his former collegiate Villanova teammates could end up becoming the best spot for him to be in his career.
