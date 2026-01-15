Knicks Linked to Four Big Men Trade Candidates

The New York Knicks are in a tough spot heading into the NBA trade deadline set for Feb. 5, 2026.

There are a few areas of the roster that they would like to upgrade. Finding another ball-handler and defender is near the top of their wish list, as is another big man who can protect the rim. Alas, making a deal to address those needs is easier said than done.

Operating as a hard-capped team, there isn’t much wiggle room below the second apron for the Knicks to make a move. Unless they want to disrupt their rotation, the best package they can put together is likely forward Guerschon Yabusele, wing Pacome Dadiet and some draft picks.

That is $8.3 million of salary the front office could use to make a move. Luckily for the New York front office, several big men could fill their need in the frontcourt and fit in their budget, as shared by James L. Edwards III of The Athletic (subscription required).

Knicks will have options to consider for frontcourt help

If the Knicks want to add some offensive punch to the frontcourt, Marvin Bagley III of the Washington Wizards is a name to keep an eye on. He isn’t a prototypical rim protector, but would give New York a lob threat offensively who can create scoring opportunities from the low post.

The Knicks own the Wizards' first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but it is top-eight protected. Trading a capable veteran such as Bagley is something they would likely be open to, as they will do everything in their power to retain that selection.

Andre Drummond of the Philadelphia 76ers is someone New York has had interest in previously. While not as explosive athletically as earlier in his career, he remains a vacuum when it comes to rebounding the basketball.

Making only $5 million this season, he would be an excellent insurance policy behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. He has been productive when given the chance to play extended minutes.

Would Knicks be better off trading for backcourt or wing help?

Nick Richards of the Phoenix Suns is another player to keep an eye on. He has been linked to the Knicks, but hasn’t been playing very well this season. Another player whom New York has eyed previously, he was an above-average producer last season and could just need a change of scenery.

Another name Edwards mentioned as a potential trade target was Robert Williams III of the Portland Trail Blazers. While he is likely the most productive player of any mentioned, he is the least likely to be acquired.

Not only is he an injury concern, but his price tag also makes it virtually impossible for New York to attain. He is making $13.3 million this season, which would mean another $5 million in outgoing salary has to be added to the package of Yabusele and Dadiet.

