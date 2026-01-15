Knicks' Jalen Brunson Leaves Game vs. Kings With Injury

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson exited the team's game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter. Brunson limped off the court and headed straight to the locker room, leaving the Knicks without their leading scorer during a difficult start.

The Knicks officially listed Brunson as questionable to return with a right ankle injury, according to ESPN's Ian Begley, leaving his status uncertain for the remainder of the contest.

The injury occurred early in the opening quarter when Brunson went down without any contact from a defender. Commentators immediately expressed concern, noting, "You don't like seeing that, looks like it's no contact, just on his own little tweak then."

Brunson had started the game well, scoring two quick baskets including an 11-foot driving floater and a layup that gave New York an early 8-6 deficit. However, after a bad pass turnover at the 7:42 mark, Brunson's night ended abruptly. Jordan Clarkson checked into the game at the 7:01 mark to replace the injured star, with the Knicks trailing 16-8.

Knicks Struggle Without Their Floor General

The Knicks faced a steep uphill battle after losing Brunson so early. New York finished the first quarter down 17-32, a 15-point deficit that highlighted just how crucial Brunson is to their offensive rhythm. Without their primary ball-handler, the Knicks shot just 31.9 percent from the field in the opening period and struggled to generate quality looks against Sacramento's defense.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart tried to keep things competitive early, but the team desperately missed Brunson's ability to break down defenses and create scoring opportunities.

Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek Step Up

With Brunson sidelined, head coach Mike Brown turned to backup point guards Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek to handle playmaking duties. McBride, who has been shooting 45 percent from three-point range this season while averaging 12.7 points per game, immediately stepped into the primary ball-handler role.

The 24-year-old guard has proven himself as a reliable contributor off the bench, and his ability to stretch the floor with outside shooting gives the Knicks a different offensive dimension. Tyler Kolek also saw increased minutes to provide additional backcourt support during Brunson's absence.

What This Means for New York's Playoff Push

Brunson has been the driving force behind New York's success this season, averaging nearly 29 points and over 6 assists per game. The Knicks entered Wednesday's game with a 25-14 record, sitting second in the Eastern Conference.

Brunson has dealt with ankle issues before, missing a week in November 2025 with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain. The team will likely take a cautious approach with their star guard, especially given their strong playoff positioning and the recurring nature of his ankle problems.

