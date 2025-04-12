Knicks Playoff Woes Could Lead to Kevin Durant Trade
The New York Knicks are about to face the music as the playoffs come about next week.
For the third straight year, the Knicks are in the postseason, where they should look to have a chance to advance past the first round. The second round will be a little trickier as they will likely have to face a 60-win team in order to get to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.
Should the Knicks fall short of that goal for a third straight year, the team may need to make some changes, which includes a deal with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant.
"Since 2021, New York has emerged as a threat in the Eastern Conference. However, they just can't seem to kick into a higher gear. Although the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns-Julius Randle exchange has paid dividends, they still look a step slower to the heavyweights of the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics," ClutchPoints contributor Spencer See writes.
"Should Durant take his talents to New York, the Knicks will enjoy his versatile scoring and incredible efficiency. He also brings some much-needed championship experience to this young and hungry squad. If the two-time Finals MVP wants to make a move out of Phoenix, New York should be an intriguing destination filled with sufficient star power."
Durant only has one year left on his contract, and though he is eligible for a two-year extension this summer, the Knicks have to ask themselves if it would be wise to acquire someone in the twilight of their career for someone in their prime?
The Knicks would likely have to deal OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges to get a deal done, so New York has to ask itself if the price is right.
