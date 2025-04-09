Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics Secure Sweep of Knicks
Kristaps Porzingis continue to live up to the potential the New York Knicks saw in the fourth slot of the 2015 NBA Draft. Alas for Manhattan, he does so for the rival Boston Celtics.
The Celtics secured a season sweep of the Knicks behind a Porzingis showcase, as the former Knick doomed his original NBA employers to a 119-117 overtime defeat on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Porzingis built a 34-point tally with eight three-pointers, the last of which gave Boston a permanent lead in the extra session. The Celtics (59-20) added 19 to their seasonal tally against the Knicks, tying the all-time best mark sunk by a New York opponent (2023-24 Milwaukee Bucks).
Karl-Anthony Towns matched Porzingis' 34 points while also obtaining 14 rebounds in defeat.
Despite the win, Boston is no longer eligible for the Eastern Conference's top seed, secured in second place thanks to Cleveland's Tuesday win over Chicago. The Knicks once again missed out on an opportunity to officially lock up the East's third slot, as Indiana prevailed over Washington.
The Knicks face a potential first-round playoff preview on Thursday night when they hit the road to face the Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET, MSG).
