Insider Shares Harsh Truth About Knicks
The New York Knicks are just two games away from the end of the regular season, where they will look at getting the team back to the No. 3 seed for the playoffs.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III believes that the team has an uphill battle ahead as they move into the playoffs.
"It’s hard to beat a good team twice, let alone three and four times like the Celtics have New York. The Knicks are hoping the odds even out when basketball matters most, assuming they can get past the Detroit Pistons or Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs and get another crack at Boston," Edwards wrote.
"But for now, all New York has is hope. Hope that a healthy, top-heavy roster can remain that way. Hope that there is another level it can still get to, despite being unable to do so consistently through 79 games. Hope that playing Boston closely once unlocks something psychologically, like believing they can hang with the defending champs if they get one more shot."
"In all honesty, the Knicks’ postseason fate appears predetermined. Yet, there’s still enough time for New York to prove everyone wrong," Edwards continued.
"However, as has been the case all season, that’s easier said than done."
The Knicks have yet to win any games against either the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers this season, and those are the two teams with a likelihood of facing New York deep in the playoffs.
New York has the talent to compete with these teams, but it hasn't translated in its matchups with them this season.
The Knicks are going to have to figure out how to change things around between now and this eventual matchup, otherwise it will be a long offseason in the Big Apple.
