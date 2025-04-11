Knicks Urged to Fire Tom Thibodeau, Hire NBA Champion
The New York Knicks may be in need of some change this offseason if they fall short in the playoffs for a third year in a row.
After swapping out Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns last offseason and adding Mikal Bridges, the changes aren't expected to be on the players.
Instead, the Knicks could look to switch coaches, and TWSN writer Marissa Myers believes that the team could fire Tom Thibodeau and replace him with former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who was fired earlier this week.
"The sustainability of Thibodeau as a head coach have become more frequent as of late. The Knicks’ offense under Thibodeau has lacked creativity, and even the defense has looked inconsistent at times. With that, it led to the Knicks underperforming this season, especially against the top teams in the Eastern Conference, as the Knicks went a combined 0-7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics," Myers writes.
"After the recent firing of Malone, it makes the decision easier for the Knicks to move on from Thibodeau. Malone is New York through-and-through, and would bring a spark back to the team. Malone was born in Queens, and transferred from the University of Rhode Island to the Seton Hall Preparatory School after his father became an assistant on the Knick’s coaching staff. Down the line in 2001 after graduating college, Malone would join the Knicks’ staff as an assistant as well."
Malone not only is familiar with the Knicks and the city, but he would possibly be able to give the team a new look and identity. Malone, like Thibodeau, is prone to not playing rookies very much and relying on his veterans, but his work with Nikola Jokic as a center could change how he would use Towns in his scheme, and that could end up in a better result for the Knicks.
