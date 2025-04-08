Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Reacts to Michael Malone Firing
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has commented on the rocky news out of Denver.
Thibodeau was among many shocked by what transpired in the Mile High City on Tuesday, as the Denver Nuggets shockingly ousted head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with three games left on their docket. Thibodeau and Malone have frequently spoken highly about each other over the years and the two briefly collaborated on the Knicks' bench as assistant coaches on Jeff Van Gundy's final staff.
Thibodeau said he was "disappointed" by the news, commenting on the affair shortly before New York hosted the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.
"It's the unfortunate part of the business," Thibodeau said in video from Noa Dalzell of SBNation. "I've known Michael for decades, unbelievable family, great coach, so you hate to see it, particularly when you've been there so long ... Michael just did a phenomenal job there and it's really unfortunate."
Thibodeau also lauded the work of Booth, a "terrific guy" who served in the Minnesota Timberwolves' front office during the former's last coaching stuff. Booth and Malone collaborated on Denver's rise to prominence, which culminated in the franchise's first NBA championship in 2023.
Malone's firing is said to be one of the latest in NBA history: with the playoffs looming next week, Denver (47-32) is currently third on the Western Conference playoff bracket but has lost four in a row. Top assistant David Adelman will take over in Malone's wake.
"[Malone] had a long run there, and he did a great job, won a championship, so the record speaks for itself," Thibodeau said. "Sometimes, there's challenges. Obviously, when you look at the season that they've had, they had a stretch where they were playing unbelievable, as well as anyone in the league and then they had injuries. So that's part of this."
"I don't know all the specifics of it, but I just hate to see that, both guys, Michael and Calvin, great families, just good people. You hate to see it."
To Thibodeau's point, the Nuggets have lost several stars for lengthy periods, as Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Peyton Watson have all missed at least 10 games due to ailments. New York swept Malone's Nuggets in the annual interconference couple for the second consecutive season this time around. The combined margin of victory was 37 points.
Thibodeau was likely in no mood to celebrate but Malone's firing makes him the fourth-longest-tenured active NBA head coach with his current team at five season, behind only Gregg Popovich (San Antonio), Erik Spoelstra (Miami), and Steve Kerr (Golden State).
