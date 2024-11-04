Knicks Sign Rookie to New Deal
The New York Knicks are making a small change to their roster.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Knicks are converting rookie center Ariel Hukporti's two-way deal into a standard contract.
Hukporti, 22, was the No. 58 overall pick in this summer's draft by the Knicks, and wasn't expected to be much of a contributor in his rookie year. However, Hukporti has already played in four of the team's first five games. Signing him to a standard deal could result in more playing time for the rookie.
With Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa out with injuries to begin the season, the Knicks have been forced to look at other options lower on the depth chart, including Hukporti and Jericho Sims.
Despite not scoring in any of his first four appearances in the regular season, the Knicks have been impressed with Hukporti's growth and have moved him onto the 15-man roster.
With Hukporti signing his new deal, the Knicks now have a two-way slot open that they can use to sign another player.
Hukporti and the Knicks are back in action tonight as they take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Tipoff is set for 8:45 p.m. ET on MSG.
