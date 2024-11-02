Son of Knicks Legend to Announce College Choice
No matter where Kiyan Anthony, the son of New York Knicks legend Carmelo, plays college basketball, he's going to keep things in the family.
Per Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits, Kiyan will announce his college decision on the Nov. 15 edition of Carmelo's web series 7PM in Brooklyn. Anthony has reportedly narrowed his choices down to Auburn, Southern California and his father's alma mater of Syracuse.
Kiyan Anthony's collegiate fate has been a major talking point on the recruiting scene: currently starring at Long Island Lutheran High School on Long Island's North Shore, Kiyan is widely viewed as one of the top Class of 2025 prospects in the Empire State, ranking at the top of On3 and ESPN's rankings and No. 36 overall in the latter's top 100.
The average college basketball fan needs little reminder of how much attention would land upon Kiyan if he were to join the Orange: Carmelo spent a year at Syracuse and guided the storied men's basketball program to its first national championship in 2003. En route to the title, Carmelo set an NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament record for points from a freshman, and he was later selected third overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 draft before joining the Knicks in a trade eight years later.
While he would be honored to walk in his father's metaphorical sneakers, Kiyan said that Carmelo isn't pushing the Orange on him.
"He never pushes me to go to Syracuse just because his name is on the gym," Kiyan told Overtime in September. "He did so much at Syracuse. He knows that I'm my own person. I've just got to make my own decision at the end of the day ... He's never going to say, 'You got to go to Syracuse. You got to go there because I went there.' He's not going to make me follow in his footsteps unless I really want to."
Syracuse is set to embark on its second season under the watch of head coach Adrian Autry. The Orange tip off on Monday at home against Le Moyne (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
