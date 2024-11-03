Knicks Legend's Son Described Dad's Career in One Word
Fans of Auburn, Syracuse, or USC certainly hope that the Anthony genes run in the family, particularly those that patriarch Carmelo displayed with the New York Knicks.
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan spoke of his father's career during a recent appearance on the web series hosted by WNBA star Angel Reese, recalling the way that Kobe Bryant labeled his game.
"A killer,” Anthony described his father on "Unapologetically Angel," channeling the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who referred to Carmelo in a similar fashion. “I feel like he was a bully a little bit, like he just moved you to get to the basket whenever he wants."
Carmelo certainly put those skills to good use with the Knicks, where he stands as one of seven players to score at least 10,000 in a Knicks uniform and he also led the Associaton in scoring during the 2012-13 campaign. Between his time in New York, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Portland, and Los Angeles, Carmelo amassed 28.289 points in his career, ranking 10th in NBA history.
With the elder Anthony having announced his retirement in the summer of 2023, Kiyan is now ready to announce his collegiate choice. The reveal will come on the Nov. 15 episode of his father's web series "7PM in Brooklyn."
Carmelo's alma mater Syracuse is in contention for the services of Kiyan, one of the most prized prospects in New York and currently starring at Long Island Lutheran. No matter where he goes, however, he's hoping to bring the Anthony brand of fight to the collegiate hardwood.
"I would take his mentality," Kiyan told Reese. "Even when he’s missing shots or even when the game’s not going his way, he’s still going to find a way to get to it."
The modern Knicks (3-2) will return to action on Monday when they face another one of Anthony's former employers, the Houston Rockets (8:45 p.m. ET, MSG).
