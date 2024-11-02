Knicks Pummel Pistons For 2nd Straight Win
Death, taxes, New York Knicks over Detroit Pistons.
The Knicks once again prevailed in the Motor City on Friday night, leading wire-to-wire and pummeling the Pistons by a 128-98 final at Little Caesars Arena. Primarily propelled by 36 points from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks thoroughly handled business by jumping out to a massive 39-13 lead after the opening period and never looking back.
With the win, the Knicks (3-2) move over .500 and have won consecutive games for the first time this season. They also extend their personal winning streak against the Pistons to 16 games, extending the active NBA record for most consecutive triumphs against a single opponent.
The Knicks kept several other active trends rolling in the blowout win: Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points, 11 rebounds) earned a double-double for the fourth consecutive contest while OG Anunoby matched him in the scoring department. With Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart scoring 15 and 13 respectively (the latter fell one rebound of his own fourth straight double-double), each of the Knicks' five starters once again scored at least 10, earning their first such streak of at least four games since February/March 1989.
Having secured their first win in five tries on Wednesday, Detroit (1-5) failed to create a streak and end their futility against the Knicks. Cade Cunningham had 22 points for the Pistons, who face the Knicks again on Dec. 7.
With a four-game road trip halfway over, the Knicks return to action on Monday night in Houston (8:45 p.m. ET, MSG).
