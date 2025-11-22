Knicks Fans React to LaMelo Ball Trade Speculation

When the news broke that Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball is reportedly open to a trade, many NBA analysts quickly linked him with the New York Knicks as a possible destination.

But Knicks fans are not happy with the speculation and have made their feelings crystal clear across social media.

Someone said Knicks need a back up PG? pic.twitter.com/G35SSr3MPm — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) November 21, 2025

The immediate backlash from the Knicks faithful shows just how protective fans are of their current roster and team chemistry. With Ball earning $37.9 million this season and owed over $160 million through 2028-29, the financial implications alone have fans concerned.

Knicks Fans Reject LaMelo Ball Trade Speculation

One fan bluntly stated, "We don't need a backup with a starter's salary." This comment shows the financial reality that Ball's max contract would create massive luxury tax issues for a team already committed to huge deals for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.​

Another fan noted, "LaMelo gets paid way too much to be a backup point guard lol." The confusion stems from where Ball would even fit on a team that already has Brunson as their franchise point guard.

LaMelo gets paid way too much to be a back up point guard lol — LAYBAkJay (@LAYBAKJAY) November 21, 2025

Many fans questioned whether Ball would accept a bench role behind Brunson, with one fan commenting, "This man will never be a backup in his career".​

Several fans expressed frustration about the disrespect toward backup point guard Deuce McBride. "Can we not disrespect Deuce like this every year," one fan said, showing loyalty to the young guard who has earned his spot in the rotation.

Another fan simply stated, "I'm good with Deuce," reinforcing satisfaction with the current roster construction.

Ball's injury history raised red flags among Knicks fans. "No too injury prone," one fan commented, referencing Ball's struggles to stay healthy.

One fan summed up the health concerns while acknowledging Ball's talent: "Health issues concerns me, but he won't be a backup though. Knicks are fine without trading for him." This reflects the broader sentiment that the risk outweighs any potential reward.​

Health issues concerns me, but he won’t be a backup though. Knicks are fine without trading for him — Stylish-n-Quiet-Roro (@Dino2Handsome) November 21, 2025

The overwhelming message from Knicks fans was simple: don't mess with what's working. "Just stop," one frustrated fan said. Another noted, "Y'all put anyone in a Knicks jersey please stop," criticizing the constant speculation linking every available star to New York.​

The resistance indicates that Knicks fans prioritize their team's current chemistry and championship potential over acquiring a flashy name that doesn't align with the roster construction or budget.​

