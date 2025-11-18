Knicks Eyeing Blockbuster Trade Move Amid Jalen Brunson Injury

Upon examining the current situation, the New York Knicks have quickly become one of the NBA’s most talked-about teams, largely due to their strong start and recent injury issues.

With Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby both missing games, the front office is reportedly considering a bold trade for Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome to strengthen the roster and keep their playoff hopes alive.​

How much does Jalen Brunson’s injury truly affect the Knicks’ offense?

Brunson has long been the beating heart of the Knicks' offense. His absence isn’t just a setback; it exposes a real weakness in their depth. Without him, the Knicks' offensive rating crashes from an elite 123.1 to a mediocre 116.8.

That’s not just a number; it’s a sign this team struggles to generate good shots and maintain rhythm when Brunson is out.​

Miles McBride tries to fill the gap, but at this level, it’s not enough for a team chasing a championship. The repeated dependence on Brunson alone is risky, especially considering his history of injuries. A smart front office should have a quality backup plan, and right now, the Knicks simply don’t.​

Is Ty Jerome the Answer?

Ty Jerome isn’t a superstar, but his last season with the Cavaliers was a breakout. He averaged 12.5 points and shot an impressive 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from three.

Oct 11, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) passes the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

When thrust into a starting role, he ramped his numbers up even further with 25.7 points per game and red-hot shooting percentages.​

Jerome’s ability to contribute both as a backup and a spot starter is exactly what the Knicks need. Unlike McBride, Jerome has proven he can thrive under pressure, even when tasked with bigger minutes. With the Knicks’ injury concerns, reliability is crucial.

Is The Trade Worth the Risk?

But trading for Jerome isn’t risk-free. The rumored deal would ship out Guerschon Yabusele, Pacôme Dadiet, Tyler Kolek and a protected first-rounder. Yabusele is a strong rotation player, and giving up a first in a deep draft could hurt New York’s flexibility down the road.​

This trade feels like a sensible gamble if the Knicks see themselves as true contenders. Their backup guard situation is one of the few glaring weaknesses on an otherwise strong roster.

Jerome gives them a much-needed safety net and a proven scorer. Still, the Knicks must weigh whether a short-term boost is worth the long-term cost, especially since Jerome's contract isn’t huge and the team could hit cap roadblocks in future seasons.

With the trade deadline approaching and injuries piling up, the Knicks front office can’t afford to wait. The move for Jerome may just decide whether this season ends as a missed opportunity, or a breakout year. If they want to make noise in the playoffs, addressing their Brunson problem now is a must.​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!