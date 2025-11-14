Last-Minute Bold Predictions for Knicks vs. Heat

The Knicks and Heat clash tonight at Madison Square Garden in what promises to be an intense matchup. With key injuries on both sides, this game could swing either way. Let's look into what SI staff writers have to say.

Henry Brown

The Knicks will be facing the challenge of pushing in without Jalen Brunson earlier than expected, enjoying several months with their star scorer last season before injuries sidelined him. Now that he’s set to sit out against the Miami Heat, his value will have to be recreated by his co-stars. They’ll eventually figure it out, but not quickly enough to hold off the feisty Heat in another NBA Cup game.

Knicks: 111 Heat: 99

Anthony Rios

With the Heat ruling out star center Bam Adebayo and the Knicks ruling out their star point guard Jalen Brunson, this will be a game based on which players step up to the occasion. With the Heat leading the league in pace and the Knicks being an elite three-point shooting team, I expect this game to be high-scoring. Look for KAT to have a bounce back following a disappointing performance against the Magic. Ultimately, I do have Miami defeating the Knicks.

Knicks: 120 Heat: 130

Jeremy Brener

The Knicks are coming off their toughest loss of the season, where they not only lost the game but also Jalen Brunson due to injury. He won't be the only star out, as Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are also missing from the court for the Heat. However, they have played without those two for a few games now and have still found success. For that reason, I like the Heat tonight, but this is an essential game for the Knicks as they navigate how life looks without Brunson for the next few games.

Knicks: 106 Heat: 116

Jayesh Pagar

The Knicks are riding high, but they're missing their star point guard, Jalen Brunson, due to an ankle injury. That's a big deal. Meanwhile, Miami is dealing with the absence of Bam Adebayo, their defensive anchor, who's battling a toe injury.

Without Adebayo protecting the rim, the Heat's defense looks vulnerable down low. The Knicks' big man Karl-Anthony Towns should have a field day in the paint, especially with OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges providing support on the wing.

New York's depth should shine through here. Even without Brunson running the offense, guys like Miles McBride can step up and manage the game. Miami will try to lean on Jaime Jaquez Jr. and their perimeter defense, but it won't be enough against a well-balanced Knicks squad playing at home. Look for the Knicks to control this one from start to finish.

Knicks: 115 Heat: 102

