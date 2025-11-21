Knicks' Jalen Brunson Falling Out of MVP Top 10 List

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was one of the top MVP candidates heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, especially as listed on NBA.com's preseason watch list.

However, the latest Kia MVP Ladder rankings have excluded the Knicks star from the official top 10 spots. Despite his strong start and leadership, Brunson’s absence from the conversation is surprising for many Knicks fans.

NBA’s Updated MVP Ladder

The current NBA MVP Ladder reflects the best players so far this season:

Nikola Jokic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Luka Doncic Giannis Antetokounmpo Cade Cunningham Victor Wembanyama Jalen Johnson Tyrese Maxey Alperen Sengun Donovan Mitchell

Brunson does not appear in this top 10, nor has he been ranked in any weekly update so far this season. Players like Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander have dominated the rankings with consistent performances, while Brunson has only been mentioned among candidates to watch or on extended lists.

Why Brunson Was Excluded

Two main reasons have contributed to Brunson’s exclusion. First, he suffered a Grade 1 ankle sprain in mid-November, forcing him to miss a week of games. This absence occurred during a critical early part of the season, when MVP ladders are frequently updated, which impacted his visibility for the award. Injuries often affect a player's chances, especially in the early stages of voting.

Second, the MVP race this season is extremely competitive. Players like Jokic, Cade Cunningham, and Victor Wembanyama have posted standout stats and led powerful team performances, making it harder for others to break through.

Brunson’s consistent but slightly interrupted season has made it challenging to secure a top-10 spot against such stiff competition.

How Brunson Can Bounce Back

In an earlier list, he was ranked 10th. Brunson’s best chance to return to the MVP conversation is by recovering fully and maintaining his high-level performances for the rest of the season.

He is a clutch scorer and a leader for the Knicks, so if he can stay healthy and guide New York through a strong season, voters are likely to reconsider him.

Jalen Brunson picked up right where he left off in his return from injury 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PIWhfxibIS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 20, 2025

His importance to the Knicks’ success cannot be overstated. By staying productive and proving he can lead one of the league’s top teams, Brunson can regain his place in the MVP race. The key will be consistency and health as he continues pushing New York toward a championship run.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!