Jalen Brunson's New Videos Signal Knicks Return Timeline

New York Knicks fans have some good news as star point guard Jalen Brunson was spotted performing some warm-up drills in Miami. Some new practice footage suggests his return could come sooner than expected, potentially for this week's crucial matchup.​

Brunson appeared in good spirits during pre-game warmups before the Knicks' clash with the Miami Heat. The video captures him performing agile warm-up drills, such as dribbling and shooting, in Miami just five days after his ankle injury, signaling strong progress.

Jalen Brunson warming up in Miami 5 days after spraining his right ankle



Missing his 2nd game tonight

He was practicing shots more comfortably in a video clip, sparking optimism for his return in the November 19 road game against the Dallas Mavericks.​

Jalen Brunson getting pregame work in. Looks like we could see him in Dallas?

Will Brunson Play Against Dallas?

This footage came before the Knicks-Heat game on Monday, where Brunson ultimately sat out as a precautionary measure. However, his ability to move freely and shoot without visible discomfort has raised hopes among Knicks fans and coaching staff alike.​

When asked about Brunson's update, head coach Mike Brown remained cautiously optimistic.

"I was back in the back...You tell me: He look good? OK, I'll take your word for it," Brown told Steve Popper when discussing Jalen Brunson's workout and the possibility of returning from his sprained ankle in Dallas.​

"I was back in the back…You tell me: He look good? OK, I'll take your word for it"



–– Mike Brown to @StevePopper on Jalen Brunson's workout today and possibility of returning from sprained ankle Wednesday in Dallas

Brunson himself has always been known for his warrior mentality. True to form, his old quote resurfaced this week: "If I can walk I can play. You know that."

That statement captures the competitive spirit that has made him one of the league's most respected players.​

The injury occurred during the Knicks' 124-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on November 12 at Madison Square Garden. With just two minutes remaining in the game, Brunson rolled his right ankle on a hard drive to the basket. He immediately left the court and was later seen leaving the arena on crutches and wearing a walking boot. The team diagnosed it as a Grade 1 right ankle sprain.​​

The Road Ahead

The Knicks face the Dallas Mavericks on November 19, and all signs point to Brunson making his return. His former team will provide the perfect stage for his comeback. If he doesn't suit up against Dallas, the Orlando Magic game on November 22 seems like the absolute latest we'll see him back on the court.​

Honestly, seeing Brunson move that well after just five days is impressive. Grade 1 sprains typically heal within one to two weeks, and his determination to return quickly doesn't surprise anyone who knows his playing style. The Knicks need their captain back, especially with their current road trip ahead.​

