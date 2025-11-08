Knicks' Jalen Brunson Speaks on Disturbing Death Threats
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson spoke out against the growing problem of athletes receiving death threats from fans. His comments came after New York Giants kicker Graham Gano revealed he faces violent messages weekly, fueled mainly by sports gambling losses.
Brunson did not hold back when discussing the severity of these attacks.
"It's definitely crossed a line a couple of times. Actually, I would say more than a couple of times. They have said some pretty messed up s**t," Brunson said when asked about Gano's situation.
The Knicks guard made it clear he has experienced similar treatment throughout his career. Brunson emphasized that the messages athletes receive go beyond simple criticism and venture into disturbing territory.
"It's tough. I really don't wish that on anybody. I don't really understand why people think it's alright to press send when s**t is hateful," Brunson explained. He added that the worst messages are even more severe than most people realize.
Brunson Opens Up on Mental Health Struggles
The All-Star point guard revealed how he copes with the constant negativity and threats. Brunson shared that he relies heavily on his close circle of family and friends to process these attacks.
"I try not to let the world see it because people don't really care about your problems, but I think that when my family is around, I'm allowed to be vulnerable," Brunson said. He credits his parents for teaching him how to transform hate into motivation for his game.
"I have a very close circle that I turn to when I start to get doubts, or I start to get nervous or see stuff like that. It's tough to see, but I feel like the way I was raised, I use that stuff and I try to make it into something positive for me. And that's a credit to my parents," Brunson revealed.
Knicks Riding High After Timberwolves Win
Despite the off-court challenges, Brunson continues to perform at an elite level. In the Knicks' most recent game on November 5, they dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 137-114 win at Madison Square Garden.
Brunson contributed 23 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in the convincing victory. OG Anunoby led the team with 25 points as the Knicks improved to 5-3 on the season and maintained their perfect 5-0 home record.
The Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets on November 9 at Madison Square Garden. The team will look to extend their three-game winning streak while continuing to deal with the external pressures that come with being professional athletes in the social media age.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!