Three Takeaways From Knicks' Close Win Over 76ers

That was too close. However, a win is a win.

The New York Knicks were able to get their first regular season win over their rival Atlantic Coast team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The win by the Knicks was much needed, and they are now 1-2 in the season series.

Knicks guard Josh Hart was asked if the matchup with the Sixers has become a rivalry.

"I think the NBA wants me to say 'yeah'...I guess it's rivalry week, so yeah, they're our rivals," he said.

Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t match up well versus the 76ers.

The Knicks were able to escape Xfinity Mobile Arena with a win. However, the 76ers coming back in the tail end of the 4th quarter is not a formula they should want to linger, but one interesting factor was how the Knicks' second star, Karl-Anthony Towns, only completed 16 minutes of play, and they were able to still secure the win. So, what happened?

Once again, Towns continue to get into trouble. Foul trouble. To his defense, a couple of those calls were questionable with the foul baiting of Joel Embiid. In the fourth quarter, he committed his sixth foul against Embiid that placed him on the bench.

Towns finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds and six fouls. While he only had four shot attempts, there seems to be a pattern versus the Sixers where Towns just hasn’t had his best performances.

Joel Embiid nasty foul baiting that left Karl Anthony-Towns in disgust.



Tony Brothers gave him this call, unbelievable 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p2XzS723kN — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 24, 2026

With Towns in and out of the game, the Knicks figured something out. They started using smaller lineups to match the 76ers' speed and athleticism. An adjustment they were not privy to in the first couple of matchups this season. In doing this, they were able to slow down 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey with not only 22 points, but also only 15 shot attempts because of the guard pressure from the Knicks.

One of the ways Embiid got Towns into foul trouble was because of his interior play that exposed the size difference between the two players. This led to Embiid feeling very comfortable in the first half, where he had scored 26 of his game-high 38 points. However, there were points of the game where Mitchell Robinson was the primary defender, who put more resistance than Towns down low, which forced Embiid into tougher shots and lower efficiency.

KAT getting his fourth foul was the worst thing that could have happened to the Sixers...they needed him on the floor



Mitchell Robinson is dominating this game — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 24, 2026

This is an interesting dynamic to watch out for, and it shows that against certain teams, matchups are important.

Third quarter Explosion

Going into halftime, the Knicks were down 64-60. Throughout the last few weeks, the Knicks have struggled specifically in the third quarter. This would not be the case. On top of the Towns early foul in the third quarter, Knicks' Jalen Brunson and O.G. Anunoby got it offensively. A 19-3 run in the first part of the third quarter that gave the Knicks a nice little cushion.

Jalen Brunson picks up where he left off in the first half 🫡 pic.twitter.com/lxJLTNlNGI — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 24, 2026

Now, there was also someone else that placed a heavy emphasis in the second half when the Knicks went small, and that was Landry Shamet. In 24 minutes of play, he scored 12 points while taking the assignment on Maxey, chasing him around screens, and matching his energy.

Shamet has missed some significant time this season, but his presence is not only met on the offensive end, shooting 3-pointers, but also getting after it defensively.

76ers still have the upper hand on the Knicks

In reading this, one would think the Knicks lost the game, and it's nothing to critique. Well, it depends on your expectations of the Knicks. This is a team that is coming off a conference finals appearance, going into this season wanting to compete for a title. Looking throughout the East, the 76ers are one of the few teams that have given them issues this season so far. For the Knicks, they must show that this game wasn’t a fluke.

Jan 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talk after the game at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

However, that is why it is valuable that they are not only in the same conference, but also in the same division. They play four times a season, disregarding the playoffs. Their next matchup will be on Feb. 11 back in Philadelphia. It should be another highly competitive game.

